New Year's Eve party leads to arrests of teacher, teenage son

A New Year's Eve party in a town northeast of Dallas has led to the arrests of a high school teacher and her teenage son, authorities said.

They said the 46-year-old mother has been charged with serving alcohol to minors while the 17-year-old son has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said they were tipped off Tuesday about the party, which occurred in Wylie, about 28 miles outside Dallas.

Neighbors told FOX 4 they didn’t notice any disturbances the night of the party.

As one neighbor said, “I was just at home with my family, celebrating the new year. We were inside. Didn’t really hear anything that seemed out of the ordinary.”

The police investigation determined that the teacher had provided alcohol to minors, one of whom reported being sexually assaulted, the station reported.

The mother and son were both arrested Wednesday and booked into Collin County Jail.

The Wylie school district placed the teacher on leave pending further investigation and said the son would be “disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct.”

Fox News is not identifying the suspects because the son is under 18.