Armed Oregon suspect killed by police who chased him down with armored vehicle

Police in Oregon said they shot and killed an armed suspect following a pursuit Friday after receiving reports of an unknown vehicle.

Authorities were informed around 1:30 p.m. of the presence of “a suspicious vehicle,” appearing to be a pickup truck according to a video from KATU 2, driving in a field near Sherwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When local police arrived at the scene and tried to engage the driver, identified as Remi Sabbe, 54, he reportedly shot at the officer several times while driving farther away into the field.

Police cordoned off the scene, closing nearby roads, and called in the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit, the sheriff’s office said.

The tactical unit reportedly dispatched an armored vehicle onto the field around 3:30 p.m. and engaged Sabbe. Authorities ultimately “fired upon the suspect," according to the sheriff.

Video shows the beefed-up police unit crashing into the pickup truck multiple times in an attempt to get the suspect to stop.

Sabbe was pronounced dead on the scene despite authorities’ attempts to save his life, the sheriff’s department said.

“An AR-style rifle was recovered from inside the suspect vehicle,” authorities said.

An autopsy on Sabbe’s body was conducted Saturday and the resulted are expected to be released Tuesday, Detective Robert L. Rookhuÿzen told Fox News.

Officers involved in the episode were placed “on administrative leave per agency protocol,” the sheriff’s office said. Their names will not be released until next week, Rookhuÿzen said.