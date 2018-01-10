3 Utah family members arrested after toddler drinks meth-laced soda, cops say

Three Utah family members were arrested Tuesday after a 3-year-old girl drank methamphetamine-laced soda that was stashed in a water bottle, police said.

The child’s mother Lucinda Black, 30, her uncle, Danie Black, 20, and her aunt, Ashley Black, 27, were taken into custody after the toddler tested positive for meth on Dec. 30, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

The child’s grandmother brought the girl to the hospital and told nurses the 3-year-old was “acting crazy and erratic,” police said. Danie and Ashley Black told the grandmother the toddler began acting strange after she drank the soda.

Police said they discovered the toddler accidentally consumed the meth-laced liquid while the three siblings were taking care of her the night before. But when questioned, the trio blamed each other for the incident.

The uncle admitted to police he recently used meth, but said the water bottle was his sister's and that they “would always mix him drinks with meth in them.”

“They all tried to deceive me and blame it on each other," a Grantsville Police Detective Lydon Allred told FOX13.

The child drank the meth-laced soda when Lucinda and Ashley Black brought it to the grandmother’s house. Danie Black later took the bottle and drank the drug-filled liquid in the bathroom.

Danie Black was charged with child abuse and felony child endangerment. Lucinda Black also faces felony child endangerment and abuse charges.

It’s unclear if Ashley Black was charged in the incident.