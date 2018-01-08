3 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide at Texas resort, police say

Three people were found dead and another was critically wounded early Monday morning at the popular San Luis Resort in Galveston, Tex. in what police are calling a murder-suicide, police said.

Authorities received calls about gunshots coming from the eighth floor around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, four people had been shot.

Three people are dead, the fourth is in critical condition, Galveston Police Department Capt. Joshua Schirard told KHOU.

"Right now, investigators with our Major Crimes Unit, as well as investigators with our Crime Scene Unit are currently in the room processing the room for forensic evidence that can be collected, as well as trying to find any additional information that can help us identify these (victims) and confirm the identities of these subjects," Schirard told Click2Houston.

Authorities believe it to be a murder-suicide, but they are still working to confirm the relationships between the individuals.

Police said the injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

They are not looking for any suspects, Schirard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.