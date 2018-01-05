Marine veteran fighting to fly American, Marine Corps flags outside Texas home

A Marine Corps veteran and his wife are fighting their Texas homeowners association after the group refused to allow them to fly their American and Marine Corps flags outside their home.

Corporal Michael Pereira, who served three tours in Iraq from 2002 to 2009, moved into a Kingdom Heights subdivision in Rosenberg, Texas about two months ago with his wife.

After moving in, Pereira and his wife proudly displayed the two flags in the driveway of their home.

“They represent this county. They represent a brotherhood I was a part of,” Pereira told KPRC. “[They] show respect for all the people I went to war with and the ones that didn’t come back.”

Pereira said he would raise the flags every morning and would lower them every night. He never expected it would be a problem with the homeowners association.

Until now.

"I'm guessing somebody didn't like it or someone reported it or something, because I got a call from the property manager who works for the homeowners association asking me to take them down," he said.

Pereira has asked the property management liaison for an exemption to any HOA rules regarding flags. He was told to fill out a construction modification request.

Pereira is still waiting to hear back from the HOA, but said he would not hesitate to fight to fly the flags outside his home.

"If they're going to take them down, it's going to be a fight to take them down, and no one fights harder than a veteran combat Marine," Pereira said. "If they don't get those rules changed, I'm going to start a petition to get the rules changed.”

Kingdom Heights property management didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.