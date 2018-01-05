Dog sledding on hill caught on video

A pet owner caught her frisky pup having a blast during a snow day last week, as seen in a video of the dog sledding in a yard in Sioux City, Iowa, Fox 5 reported.

The Australian Shepherd named Secret is seen on the tape dragging a purple sled in her mouth up the hill all by herself. After finally reaching the top, the pooch hops on the sled and flies down the snowy slope with a smile on her face.

CALIFORNIA HOTEL OFFERS PUPPY CUDDLES ON DEMAND

Once at the bottom, she grabs the sled again in her teeth, ready for another go.

“Sledding!” the dog’s owner Mary, 17, wrote on Instagram. “We finally got enough snow to really sled yesterday and Secret couldn’t be more thrilled! It’s definitely one of her favorite activities, she probably went down this hill 50 times today!”

As of Friday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 190,000 times.

MAN SAYS WARRANT FOR NTO PAYING DOG LICENSE FEE UNFAIR

Mary says on the page that Secret is three years old and has been “learning tricks and chasing balls since 12/31/2014.”

The page boasts dozens of pictures of the pair posing in scenic spots, doing activities like painting and yoga and even putting up a Christmas tree together.