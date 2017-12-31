Colorado deputy killed, 4 others shot in 'ambush-style' attack outside Denver

A New Year's Eve domestic disturbance call sparked an “ambush-style” attack that left one deputy dead, four others injured and two civilians wounded at an apartment complex just south of Denver.

The suspect fired off around 100 rounds with a rifle at the Copper Canyon apartment community in Highlands Ranch, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

“They all went down, almost within seconds of each other,” Spurlock said.

The unnamed suspect, who died during the attack, was known to law enforcement, Spurlock said. He did not reveal exactly how the suspect died.

Spurlock identified the deceased officer as 29-year-old Zackari Parrish, who had been a Douglas County deputy for seven months.

“I can’t tell you how difficult it is for a leader to sit down with a spouse of an officer who was killed in the line of duty,” Spurlock said. “They had many hopes and dreams. He was doing his job and he was doing his job well.”

Parrish is survived by his wife and two children and previously worked for two years at the Castle Rock Police Department.

The wounded officers: Deputies Mike Doyle, 28; Taylor Davis, 30; and Jeffrey Pelle, 32; and Castle Rock police officer Tom O’Donnell, 31, were said to be in stable condition. The civilians had suffered non-life threatening injuries, Spurlock said.

Pelle is the son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, Fox 31 Denver reported.

Police previously said residents of the area should shelter in place and avoid windows. Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team responded to the scene.

Local media later reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

Steven Silknitter, who lives in the complex, told the Denver Post that he was working elsewhere when he got word of the shooting and called home to speak to his fiance.

“She was pretty scared,” Silknitter said. “She kept saying how loud it was.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he has offered his “deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting.”

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper also issued a statement saying “our thoughts and prayers” were with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the family and friends of Deputy Parrish.

"We can only imagine the depth of grief they are experiencing,” he said. "We also hope for a speedy recovery for the Douglas County deputies and the Castle Rock police officer injured in the incident, as well as the residents who also were affected.

He added, "The call to protect and serve too often leads to this ultimate sacrifice. We are grateful for the service of Deputy Parrish, his fellow deputies, and that of the Castle Rock police officer. We pray for their and their families' strength and resolve in the days and months ahead."