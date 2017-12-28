'Eagle Cam' catches birth of two baby birds as the Internet cheers

People across the world got their cute animal fix this week as they witnessed the hatching of two new baby eaglets on “Eagle Cam.”

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam’s Facebook page confirmed the news Wednesday with a joyous message reading, “Officially a family of four! Welcome to the world little ones.”

Proud mama Harriet and her mate, M15, gave onlookers a belated Christmas present Tuesday night as they welcomed the first baby, E10, FOX13 reported. And in dramatic style, second baby, E11, held out until Wednesday. The eggs were reportedly laid in late November.

The eaglets were born in a nest that resides on the property of Dick Pritchett Real Estate, who provides the three cameras in Fort Myers, according to their Facebook page. They said it’s their sixth season in the eagle-watching business.

The group said they seek to “bring these beautiful birds into yours and our home” and “to learn & understand their habits.”

People tracking the feed fawned over the eaglets’ arrival on Facebook.

“I’m so happy…I pray they all do well and E10 & E11 both grow strong and healthy,” one woman wrote. “I’m so excited they both hatched!”

Another person chimed in saying, “I have been glued to eagle cam for 24 hours (minus time to sleep, lol). Amazing to witness 2 hatchings! E9 was my first eagle baby & now I am thrilled to welcome E10 & E11.”