Air travel soars as plane tracker FlightAware monitors crowded holiday skies

The busy holiday travel season has officially kicked off and online flight tracker FlightAware is keeping tabs on the jam-packed skies around the globe.

FlightAware provides an interactive map to users, showing up-to-date flight tracking for arrivals and departures across the world. Using airplane symbols to demonstrate flights, crowded clusters over several continents show the highly traveled routes people are taking to make it home for the holidays.

O’HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WORKERS GO ON STRIKE DURING BUSIEST TRAVEL SEASON

As of Friday evening, the website said it was actively tracking more than 10,000 airborne planes and had tracked more than 110,000 arrivals in the previous 24 hours.

FlightAware, according to its website, taps flight databases from all over the world to provide current air travel information for travelers.

The company, founded in 2005, is reportedly “the world’s largest flight tracking data company” and was the first to provide tracking services at no charge to users, the website said.