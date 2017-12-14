The Latest: Lawyer 'disappointed' by death penalty decision

The Latest on two cousins charged with killing four young men found shot and buried on a Pennsylvania farm (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A lawyer for a man charged with his cousin in the deaths of four young men found shot and buried on a Pennsylvania farm says he's "disappointed" by prosecutors certifying his case for capital punishment when it's his cousin who's the "admitted killer."

Lawyer Niels C. Eriksen Jr. represents Sean Kratz. Kratz and his cousin Cosmo DiNardo have pleaded not guilty to murder and corpse abuse in the July killings. DiNardo is charged in four deaths, Kratz in three.

DiNardo's attorneys say he admitted killing the men and told authorities where to find a body in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek capital punishment. Prosecutors said Thursday they're "on track" to reach a deal with DiNardo.

Kratz's lawyer says he looks forward to "challenging the evidence."

One victim's family says Kratz and DiNardo should be put to death.

2:20 p.m.

Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried deep on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm say they didn't kill anyone.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz on Thursday pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of murder and corpse abuse in the July killings.

DiNardo is charged in four of the deaths. Kratz is charged in three. Neither cousin spoke during their separate arraignments in Doylestown.

Authorities this week filed court documents that will allow them to pursue the death penalty for both 20-year-olds.

DiNardo's attorneys have said he has admitted killing the men and told authorities where to find one of the bodies in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek capital punishment.

Officials say all four victims were shot.