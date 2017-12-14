Jury returns verdict in shooting death of Tennessee teenager

Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Drone Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson. Kipling Deshawn Colbert, 22, and Richard Gregory Williams III, 23, also had been facing first-degree murder charges but were instead found guilty of facilitating the murder.

Dobson, a high school football player, was on a back porch with friends on Dec. 17, 2015, when shots were fired. Police said Dobson suffered a fatal gunshot wound while shielding two girls, who were unhurt.

Dobson's decision to protect his two friends was later praised by then-President Barack Obama.