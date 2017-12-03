Florida man drew attack scene on elementary school student's homework, police say

A man in Florida was arrested Friday after police said he drew threatening images on an elementary school student’s homework — showing a schoolhouse on fire as a stick figure shot a gun.

Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, 33, of Mexico Beach, drew the “disturbing” picture, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The image also included a stick figure on fire running away from the school. The “shooter” was firing at a line of stick figures next to the words “pew pew pew.”

Also, one stick figure was on the ground “in what appeared to be a pool of blood,” according to the news release.

The picture made its way to staff at Port St. Joe Elementary School who contacted the sheriff’s office, and investigators said they determined Edwards drew it.

“Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “We take matters like this very seriously.”

The department wrote that while the actions depicted in the drawing “were taken seriously, there is no reason to believe that Edwards was going to carry out the threat.”

Edwards was charged with written threat to kill or do bodily injury.

It's unclear if Edwards knew a student or how he was able to obtain a student's homework.