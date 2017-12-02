Missing North Carolina girl presumed dead, authorities say

Authorities in North Carolina say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, a girl whom they believe is probably dead.

Earl Kimrey, 32, believed to be the boyfriend of the child's mother, was apprehended Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department and FBI announced early Saturday.

The Jacksonville, N.C., girl went missing late Saturday, prompting her father, Alex Woods, to question his ex-wife’s statement about the girl's whereabouts.

The authorities said Kimrey faces charges of concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, a news release stated.

Additional charges may follow as the investigation continues, authorities said.

Because authorities believe the girl is dead, the focus of the investigation will shift to the recovery of her body, the news release stated.

On Friday morning, hundreds of volunteers organized a search party to look for the girl, ABC 11 reported.

The search was organized in connection with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.