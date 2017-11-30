Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sex Crimes

Teacher, 23, arrested for 'parking lot sex' with teen boy student she met at Chick-fil-A

Fox News
Michelle Schiffer, 23, has been accused having a sexual relationship with a male student.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, has been accused having a sexual relationship with a male student.

A Texas world history teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former male student after the two met at a restaurant, authorities said.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, of Houston, allegedly had sexual intercourse with one of her former students, now 16, in July after the two met up at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant, court documents stated.

Psychiatrist Dr. Gail Saltz explains the theories behind female teacher sex crimes from all perspectives: the perpetrator, the victim, and the public Video

Female teacher sex crimes: Psychological explanations

The alleged improper relationship was reported by an anonymous student to Cheryl Henry, principal of Cypress-Springs High School where Schiffer taught.

Authorities said Schiffer admitted to meeting the student at the restaurant before they went to a friend’s apartment to have sex, Click 2 Houston reported.

Schiffer also allegedly admitted she and the student smoked marijuana in her vehicle.

The student was 15 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Schiffer has been charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child. She is out on $30,000 bond.

In a statement, the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said Schiffer was immediately removed from campus and placed on administrative leave once they learned of the allegations.

“We will continue to protect our students and not tolerate relationships of an inappropriate nature,” the statement said.