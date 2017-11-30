Teacher, 23, arrested for 'parking lot sex' with teen boy student she met at Chick-fil-A

A Texas world history teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former male student after the two met at a restaurant, authorities said.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, of Houston, allegedly had sexual intercourse with one of her former students, now 16, in July after the two met up at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant, court documents stated.

The alleged improper relationship was reported by an anonymous student to Cheryl Henry, principal of Cypress-Springs High School where Schiffer taught.

Authorities said Schiffer admitted to meeting the student at the restaurant before they went to a friend’s apartment to have sex, Click 2 Houston reported.

Schiffer also allegedly admitted she and the student smoked marijuana in her vehicle.

The student was 15 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Schiffer has been charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child. She is out on $30,000 bond.

In a statement, the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said Schiffer was immediately removed from campus and placed on administrative leave once they learned of the allegations.

“We will continue to protect our students and not tolerate relationships of an inappropriate nature,” the statement said.