Utah man steals kayak from jail that just released him, officials say

He just couldn’t stay away.

A Utah man who was recently released from jail broke into the facility to steal a kayak – and now he’s back in the same jail again, as an inmate, police said.

Daniel Blake Willey was arrested after authorities noticed several items were missing from Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility, near the Arizona border, FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported.

When deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the property, they found "there were drag marks leading away from where the kayaks were stored."

Deputies following the tracks came across the items, including Willey sitting in the missing kayak, according to police.

The kayaks are used by the sheriff’s office for search and rescue operations, according to St. George News.

Willey was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor theft charge.