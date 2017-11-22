Police hunt for three who defaced NY high school with MS-13, anti-Semitic graffiti

Long Island police are searching for three suspects they believe covered the walls of a local high school with MS-13 and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Nassau County police were called to Syossett High School on August 27 after a school security officer discovered that the walls, doors and windows near the school had been spray painted with hate messages.

The graffiti included anti-Semitic writings, swastikas and also “MS-13” written several times in various colors.

Earlier this week, investigators released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the suspects.

One of the photo shows a white Acura MDX driven by a woman who police said was white with blond-colored hair. In the surveillance footage, the woman is seen picking up another woman – who police described as brunette – before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage shows a third suspect, a man, on school grounds at the time of the incident. He is seen wearing a New York Giants sweatshirt.

Nassau police had released photos in September of a woman wearing a dark tank top, dark jeans, black shoes and covering her face with a black costume mask. Police said they believe she is white, around 17 years old and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Nassau County has been on high alert of MS-13 gang activity after several members were charged in recent killings in Long Island immigrant communities.

As of last September, police estimated that there are around 400 MS-13 gang members operating in Suffolk County and more than 320 of them were arrested with the help of immigration agents, the New York Times reported.

Detectives have not said the graffiti is gang related and are calling it a bias incident. They request anyone with information about the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 244-TIPS.