Charges dropped against man shot by Texas police after mistaken vehicle break-in

A man who was shot by Texas police last week after they thought he was trying to break in to his own truck had his charges dismissed, police said on Wednesday.

Lyndo Jones, 31, was charged with evading arrest after he ran from police officers last Wednesday. A person called police around 7 p.m. reporting a vehicle break-in. They found Jones by the truck with the alarm set off, but were unaware that he owned the vehicle. Jones got into a scuffle with Officer Derick Wiley and was shot twice.

Another three officers arrived and handcuffed the man.

Mesquite police department spokesman Lt. Brian Parrish said the misdemeanor charge was dropped against Jones Tuesday afternoon because it “may be inhibiting his treatment and access to his family,” according to Dallas Morning News.

"The decision was made to dismiss the misdemeanor charge, which will hopefully assist in his medical recovery,” he said, adding that police may revisit the charge at a later date.

Wiley was placed on paid leave during an investigation into the case.

Jones' attorneys, Lee Merritt and Justin Moore, said the shooting wasn’t justified and their client’s constitutional rights were violated. They claimed Jones had accidentally set of the car’s alarm and was trying to explain the situation when things escalated, leading police officers to shoot and attack him, the Dallas Morning News reported. The officers also attempted to perform an anal cavity search, according to the attorneys.

However, Parrish said no evidence points to the attorney’s accusations.

"None of the evidence that I've seen in this case indicates that there was any truth to it whatsoever," Parrish told the Dallas Morning News.