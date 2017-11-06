Texas church shooter reportedly fractured stepson's skull on purpose

The gunman who opened fire in a Texas Baptist church on Sunday, killing at least 26 people, was once convicted of assault after he reportedly fractured his infant stepson’s skull.

Before 26-year-old Devin Kelley received a bad conduct discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 2014, he was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and child. Kelley “intentionally” fractured his stepson’s skull, The New York Times reported Monday.

“He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife,” retired colonel Don Christensen, formerly the chief prosecutor for the Air Force, told the Times. “He pled to intentionally doing it.”

As punishment, Kelley was confined in military prison 12 months, received a reduction in military rank and was discharged for “bad conduct” -- a step above a dishonorable discharge.

Kelley, who was described to Fox News by a childhood friend as a “happy, caring person,” was separately charged in August 2014 for animal cruelty.

He had jumped on and repeatedly punched his pet Husky - an underweight puppy - while he was living in a trailer park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, KMGH reported. Kelley denied beating the dog and said he jumped on it because it was acting aggressively toward another dog.

DEVIN PATRICK KELLEY SERVED IN AIR FORCE, WAS COURT-MARTIALED FOR ASSAULTING WIFE, CHILD

Authorities believe Kelley used a Ruger AR-556 rifle when he committed the deadliest shooting at a church in modern U.S. history. Authorities found that rifle at the church, while two handguns were recovered from Kelley’s vehicle.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, a chain sporting goods store, told Fox News in a statement that Kelley had purchased two guns from two of their locations, both in San Antonio, on separate dates.

“Based on information we received from law enforcement, we confirmed that the suspect purchased two firearms from two San Antonio locations, one in 2016 and one in 2017," the statement read. "We also confirmed that both sales were approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate further.”

Those who are discharged from the Air Force based on “bad conduct” are not barred from legally purchasing weapons, according to the New York Daily News.

A federal application to purchase a gun reportedly only asks if the applicant was discharged “under dishonorable conditions” -- not for “bad conduct.”

However, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday on “FOX & Friends” that Kelley was denied a gun permit in the state.

"He was rejected either because he did not fully answer all the questions that are required to get a Texas gun permit, or he answered those questions wrong, that we still don't know," Abbott said.

Fox News' Shira Bush and The Associated Press contributed to this report.