'Hero' neighbor got his rifle, shot at Texas church gunman

A concerned neighbor who heard the Texas church massacre unfolding on Sunday went and grabbed his rifle and tried to stop it — opening fire on the shooter and chasing him down in a stranger’s truck, a report says.

The man, who has not been publicly named, is being hailed online as a “hero” after state officials described his actions during a press conference.

A resident told the local ABC affiliate KSAT that he teamed up with her boyfriend and the two gave chase for several minutes inside his truck before the alleged gunman, Devin Kelley, eventually crashed the car he was in.

Authorities said the armed neighbor may have saved countless lives by opening fire on Kelley and forcing him to flee the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during his 11:30 a.m. massacre.

The young man reportedly had several guns inside his vehicle and was found dead inside. It’s unclear, though, if he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound of if he was shot by the neighbor.

