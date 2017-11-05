Man used ice cream truck to lure, sexually assault children in North Carolina, police say

A North Carolina man is accused of using an ice cream truck in October to lure and sexually assault at least two young boys, according to police.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, of Durham, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said in a news release Friday.

Rahmah surrendered to authorities late Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to Durham County records.

Authorities said two boys reported being sexually assaulted by Rahmah inside the truck in separate incidents, which happened in late October, FOX 8 reported.

The truck, a red Ford van, had pictures of Popsicles on the side and back and would frequently be seen in the neighborhood.

“It’s frightening. You don’t ever want to hear anything like this,” a mother who wished to remain unnamed told WNCN.

Another neighbor told the television station he bought ice cream from Rahmah before, and believes the 51-year-old might live in the truck.

“There were bags of clothes. He has covers and he has chips and everything," Christian Aguilar said. "He always drives by here on Saturday and Sunday."

Rahmah is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.