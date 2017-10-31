Viral video of huge hog roaming in Alabama

A massive hog of around 700-800 pounds escaped its home and is now wandering around eastern Alabama.



Local resident Angela Rena saw the hog took photos and video, which went viral over the weekend.

“I was in Fontaine Park in Phoenix City. I'm not sure if anyone called Animal Control,” Rena told the Daily Mail.



The hog’s home is believed to be Eason Woods, a former pottery production site turned “wild preserve,” according to the Ledger-Enquirer.



Eason Woods caretakers Kevin Harris and Tony Brown have been taking care of the hog since it was piglet, The Ledger-Enquirer reported.



Harris and Brown told the Ledger-Equirer that the rust-colored male hog is about 2 years old, 2 feet tall, and lives with a female pig.





