Virginia driver killed after 12-year-old boy attempting suicide jumps, lands on her car

A 22-year-old woman was killed after a 12-year-old boy attempting suicide by jumping off an overpass in Virginia landed on her car Saturday afternoon, investigators said.

Virginia State Police said Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Md., was driving east on Interstate 66 when the boy landed on top of her Ford Escape, WRC-TV reported.

While the boy’s jump left Harris “incapacitated,” he survived and was being treated for life-threatening injuries at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Harris’ boyfriend, who was sitting in the SUV's passenger seat, steered the car to the side of the road, police added. Harris died at the scene.

Harris' family members told WRC she was a graduate student at Marymount University in Arlington, where she studied clinical counseling.

WDCW reported police are investigating the incident as a suicide.