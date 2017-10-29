Tropical Storm Philippe approaches southern Florida

Tropical Storm Philippe is approaching extreme southern Florida as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba and the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning the poorly organized storm is moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27.36 kph). A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.

The center of Philippe is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (72.42 kph), with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.