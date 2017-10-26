Jodi Arias sues ex-defense attorney over tell-all book

Convicted murderer Jodi Arias is suing her former defense attorney, alleging in a civil lawsuit that the onetime head of her legal team broke their attorney-client privilege in a tell-all book about the sensational case.

The lawsuit filed against former attorney L. Kirk Nurmi — who surrendered his license to practice law in November after a complaint filed by an attorney on Arias’ behalf — alleges that Nurmi disclosed “confidential and privileged information” in his November 2015 book for the “expressed purpose of financial gain and his own public ‘redemption,’” according to the lawsuit obtained by the Arizona Republic.

“Since his representation of Plaintiff ended Nurmi has made numerous public statements about his client via traditional media (including on televisions, radio, in print, etc.) as well as via the internet and on social media for the purpose of marketing the book and increasing sales,” the lawsuit reads.

Nurmi published the book, “Trapped with Ms. Arias: Part 1 of 3, From Getting the File to Being Ready for Trial,” to “redeem his public image as a lawyer, which he claims was tarnished by his representation of Plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit. “In the course of his quest to ‘redeem’ himself with the public, Nurmi discloses confidential information about his client, including privileged communications, his mental impressions of the case and other work product privileged information.”

In response to the lawsuit, Nurmi said he “intends to fight this battle with vigor” in an emailed statement to the Arizona Republic.

