Utah woman caught rifling through wallet of man having seizure at 7-Eleven

A woman in Utah turned herself in to police after she was caught on video going through a man’s wallet -- and taking his credit card -- while he was having a seizure in a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Alexandra Dewsnup, 28, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a credit card and felony theft and booked in the Salt Lake County Jail, Fox 13 reported Wednesday.

Surveillance video from Oct. 4 showed Dewsnup standing near the register of the 7-Eleven rifling through the victim’s wallet while he was lying on the floor having a seizure.

She continued to search the wallet before taking out one of the man’s credit cards and stuffing it under her arm. She then put the wallet back in his pocket and walked away.

Police said the stolen credit card was later used to buy something online, according to Fox 13.

Dewsnup reportedly turned herself in and told investigators that she'd taken Xanax at the time of the robbery, but held herself accountable for her actions. Some of her relatives were among the people who sent tips to police, the report added.

The man, Dustin Malone, told the news station he has epilepsy, which triggers the seizures, but he doesn’t typically have them in public.

“I go completely stiff, my eyes go back, I lose consciousness and I collapse,” Malone said.

He said he called the police after he came out of the seizure and discovered he’d been robbed.

Malone, a certified nursing assistant, said, “Nothing irritates me more, as a health care provider, than people who victimize other people.”