Gas station clerk faces murder charges for allegedly shooting man accused of stealing $1 candy bag

A Missouri gas station attendant accused of killing a man over a $1 bag of candy last month was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Christopher Simmons, Fox 61 reported.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a gas station in St. Louis, on Sept. 26, after the victim was accused of stealing a bag of candy, worth $1.10, from the gas station.

Court documents said Jawher confronted Simmons and pointed a gun at him, before the victim left the store.

The store clerk reportedly followed Simmons outside and confronted him again, before shooting him in the back of the head, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

When police arrived on the scene after the altercation, Simmons was found dead outside the store, the report said.

Simmons reportedly “did not steal or leave the store with candy,” according to the police report.

Police arrested Jawher at the time of the incident.

Dorothy Simmons, the victim’s mother, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the family is trying to “find some peace” after the loss of her son.

"He was a wonderful young man who was taken from us too soon," she said.