Surveillance video catches thieves hugging excitedly after finding money in an unlocked car

A group of thieves couldn’t help but hug after they reportedly found hundreds of dollars in an unlocked car in Virginia.

Surveillance video caught the looters checking several cars in Henrico County early Tuesday morning, Fox 8 reported. When one of the men found the money, he appeared to show the others before they could be seen dancing and jumping around, evidently pleased with their findings.

A woman who lives in the area said her daughter-in-law accidentally left her car unlocked that evening and discovered that her rent money had been stolen out of her purse, Fox 8 reported.

MICHIGAN MAN BANNED FROM OPEN-CASKET FUNERALS AFTER LOOTING A CORPSE

Retired Henrico Deputy Christopher Wilson told WTVR that seeing the video “made his blood boil” and that the men involved needed to be taught “some manners” and to “respect other people’s property.”

Wilson reportedly felt guilty because he thought he heard a noise at the time of the incident, but didn’t go check on it.

He said the community has faced similar looting problems sporadically over the last three years but judging by the video, the thieves don’t care, WTVR reported.

“Go to work, come home and you can’t have peace at home because somebody’s invading your privacy,” he said.

Residents in the area have reportedly started locking up their outdoor belongings more securely following the robbery.