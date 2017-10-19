1 dead after man gives toddler gun to chase victim, cops say

A South Carolina man was charged with murder after police say he gave a gun to a 3-year-old boy Tuesday and told the child to chase the victim around the yard of a home.

The child fired the weapon, hitting Timothy Johnson, 24, in the chest, witnesses told police, according to Aiken County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Shunn.

As a result, Albert Davis, 31, has been charged with murder, possession of a stolen handgun and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, authorities said.

Shunn told the Associated Press that deputies were still investigating why Davis gave the child the gun and whether Davis was angry at Johnson.

The Aiken Standard reported that the ATF RAGE Task force and the S.C. Department of Social Service were assisting in the investigation.

Neither court nor jail records indicated whether Davis has an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.