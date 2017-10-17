Sailors found dead at home days apart

Police in south Georgia are investigating after two U.S. Navy sailors were found dead at a home four days apart.

The body of Brian Jarrell, 25, was found facedown in the back bedroom of the Kingsland home on Oct. 12. Jarrell's wife told investigators that he had left a birthday party for his daughter at Disney World the day before and had not been seen since.

Four days later, police were called to the same home and discovered Ty Bell lying unresponsive on the couch with a white, foamy substance coming out of his nose.

Both sailors were pronounced dead at the scene and a cause of death has not been released for either man. ABC reported that both were suspected to have suffered drug overdoses.

The Navy has confirmed that both Jarrell and Bell were on active duty at Kings Bay Submarine Base.

