Mississippi school district pulls 'To Kill a Mockingbird' because it 'makes people uncomfortable'

Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” was removed from a Mississippi school district lesson plan because the book’s language made some people feel uneasy.

Administrators at the Biloxi School District announced early this week they were pulling the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum, saying they received compaints that some of the book’s language “makes people uncomfortable.”

The Sun Herald reported that the book was pulled from the lesson plan because the novel contained “the N word.”

PARENTS OF FORMER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FILE LAWSUIT AFTER TEACHER ALLEGEDLY SUGGESTS THEIR SON, WHO IS BLACK, BE HANGED

A message on the school's website says "To Kill A Mockingbird" teaches students that compassion and empathy don't depend upon race or education.

School board vice president Kenny Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.

However, the book will still be available in Biloxi school libraries.

The novel, published in 1960, chronicled the adventures of Jean Louise Finch aka Scout and her brother Jeremy aka Jem and the racial inequality that existed in their small Alabama town. The book followed a court case their father, Atticus, was involved in.

JESSICA CHAMBERS MURDER TRIAL: FIREFIGHTERS SAY WOMAN SET ON FIRE FOUGHT FOR HER LIFE

In the story, Atticus defended Tom Robinson, a black man who was accused of raping Mayella Ewell, a young white woman. Despite strong evidence of Robinson’s innocence, he was found guilty of raping Ewell.

The book was adapted into a movie in 1962, starring Gregory Peck, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Atticus Finch.

The Sun Herald reported the novel was listed at No. 21 on the American Library Association’s most “banned or challenged books list in the last decade.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.