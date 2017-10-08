Virginia teacher, 31, pleads guilty to sex romp with teen boy student

A former Virginia high school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge related to her sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

Ashley Leigh Lewis Weber, 31, admitted to two counts of having consensual sex with a child who was at least 15 years old. Each count carries a 12-month prison sentence, but the case judge suspended the sentence on one of the counts.

Weber also was initially charged with a felony count of using a communications device to proposition a minor. That charge was withdrawn by prosecutors in exchange for a guilty plea on the misdemeanor counts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that prosecutors ultimately expect Weber to serve about six months in jail.

Weber, a history teacher at Douglas S. Freeman in Henrico County, turned herself in on Aug. 1, two months after police were tipped off about the relationship.

Prosecutor Stacey Davenport said Weber met the student during the 2015-16 school year. That summer, Weber took the boy to her parents' home in Henrico, where they had sex. Davenport said the boy was 15 at the time of this first encounter.

Judge Margaret Deglau ordered that Weber not be allowed to contact the boy and criticized the teacher for what she called "victimization."

