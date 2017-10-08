Rattlesnake bite kills hiker at Colorado park

A hiker bitten by a rattlesnake Saturday died hours after the incident, which happened at a park west of Denver, officials said.

The hiker, a man in his 30s, was at the Mount Galbraith Park in Golden, about 17 miles west of Denver, when the snake bit him, FOX 31 Denver reported.

A spokeswoman for St. Anthony Hospital is nearby Lakewood told FOX 31 the man died at the hospital.

The hiker was about a mile out on a trail when he was bit around 12:40 p.m.

The park is a popular location for hikers and offers "spectacular views of Golden," according to FOX 31.