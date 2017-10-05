Vegas shooter booked Chicago hotel room, scouted Boston sites, reports say

Chicago Police are investigating a report that Las Vegas gunman who allegedly committed the biggest mass shooting in American history, Stephen Paddock, booked rooms at the Blackstone hotel overlooking the massive music festival Lollapalooza this past summer.

“We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners,” Chicago Police Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a statement. “As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety.”

TMZ reports that Paddock booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel on Michigan Ave. for August 1, 2017, two days before the festival began on August 3rd. Paddock then booked a second room for an August 3rd Arrival. Both rooms had an August 6th checkout which is when the festival ends. Paddock specifically requested rooms be a “view room” overlooking Grant Park, which is where the annual concert is held.

TMZ reports its sources say Paddock had never booked a room at the hotel before, nor had his girlfriend and that neither showed up for the August booking. TMZ posted pictures that appear to be screen shots of the Blackstone hotel booking computers that show Paddock had the rooms reserved for the August dates.

"On behalf of The Blackstone, we can confirm that there was no guest under that name who stayed at our hotel in August during the Lollapalooza music festival," Blackstone Hotel Spokesperson Emmy Carragher told Fox News in a statement. "We can confirm that a reservation was made under the name Stephen Paddock, however authorities have not confirmed that this is the same person as the Las Vegas shooter. We are cooperating with the authorities on this matter."

Lollapalooza is Chicago’s premiere music festival held every summer and packs in tens-of- thousands of concert goers who travel from around the world to see dozens of major artists and performers. It’s been attended by celebrities and even Malia Obama.

This report comes as other information indicates that Paddock might have also booked rooms overlooking another major music festival in Vegas in September, Life Is Beautiful, which attracts about 50,000 people to downtown Vegas.

Media outlets also reported Thursday that Paddock may have scouted sites in Boston as well.

“We are aware of the media reports referencing a Boston connection to the Las Vegas mass shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017,” the city’s police department said in a statement. “The Boston Regional Intelligence Center is in contact with our local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas and continues to monitor the situation. There is currently no known threat to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region related to this incident.”