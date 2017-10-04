Wyoming man arrested after claiming he traveled from 2048 to warn of alien invasion

Whatever a Wyoming man was drinking was out of this world.

Bryant Johnson was arrested for public intoxication on Monday night after he told police that he came from the future to warn of an alien invasion.

Police were called to a street in Casper where Johnson told them he traveled from the year 2048 and was trying to warn the town that aliens would be arriving next year, KCWY reported.

NASA SEARCHES FOR PLANETARY PROTECTION OFFICER TO SAVE EARTH FROM ALIEN CONTAMINATION

Johnson said that everyone needed to leave as quickly as possible and demanded to speak to the president of the town.

He reportedly told law enforcement that he was able to travel back to 2017 – even though, he said, he meant to travel to 2018 – because aliens filled his body with alcohol and had him stand on a giant pad to transport him to the past.

The alien informant allegedly smelled of alcohol, had watery and bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech, police noted.

Johnson had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .136.