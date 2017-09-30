Gunman reported at Air Force Academy in Colorado

DEVELOPING -- Multiple agencies responded Friday night to a report of an active shooter at the U.S. Air Force Academy, FOX21 in Colorado reported, citing information from an El Paso County emergency dispatcher.

But shortly before 1:30 a.m. ET Saturday, the academy itself tweeted there was "no confirmation of shots fired." Security teams continued to sweep the campus, the tweet said.

FOX21 spoke to a resident who lives on the Air Force Academy. According to the resident, military police said the reports came from the academy's community center area, near the prep school and the base exchange.

The resident was also told the base is on shelter-in-place status.

An alert was sent via text message to school officials and cadets, KKTV-TV reported.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

