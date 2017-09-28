Cop involved in deadly crash posted ‘don’t drink and drive’ video from bar, report says

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer accused of being intoxicated when he slammed his car into another vehicle, killing three people, posted a “don’t drink and drive” video on social media from a bar just before the deadly incident, a report said.

Edgar Verduzco, 26, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, FOX11 LA reported. Verduzco was allegedly speeding down the carpool lane on the San Gabriel River Freeway when he struck two vehicles, causing one to burst into flames on impact.

Three people – a mother, father and their teenage son – died after they were trapped in their car. The driver of the other car, identified as Berly Alvarado, 31, was taken to the hospital and treated for pain.

"It is particularly troubling when one of our own police officers violates drunk driving laws, which is why a drunk driving offense always results in a personnel complaint which can lead to dismissals,'' LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said at a news conference.

Verduzco suffered “major” injuries from the crash.

The police officer, who has been with the Los Angeles Police Department for two years, had reportedly posted a video on his Instagram page while he was at a bar, KTLA reported. The video showed a beer in the background and a cartoon character in a red car with the message: “#dontdrinkanddrive.”

The LAPD did not confirm the account, but several posts on the page indicated it belonged to Verduzco, including a photo of Verduzco’s U.S. Army portrait. Several photos of the car later involved in the deadly crash were also posted on the account.

Verduzco was placed on $100,000 bail.