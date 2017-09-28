Bali volcano has 'quite big' chance of eruption; 120,000 flee

Indonesian officials said more than 120,000 people have evacuated Bali as authorities warned a volcano could erupt in “a matter of hours.”

Around 122,500 people have fled the island, said Nyoman Parwata, an official at the disaster mitigation agency in Bali.

The exodus of villagers began last week but it has accelerated since Friday after the authorities issued the highest-level alert status.

Authorities said last week that Mount Agung has shown signs of magma rising, forcing them to create a 7.5-mile buffer zone around the mountain where the volcano is located. But officials now said people are fleeing even farther areas.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the disaster mitigation agency's spokesperson, said the chances of an eruption were “quite big.”

More than 800 earthquakes were recorded in the area Monday alone – with additional 400 by Tuesday midday -- and a smoke column was seen emanating from the crater.

Pak Kasbani, head of the volcanology center, told local media that if the seismic action continues, an eruption – the first in more than a half-century – could be a “matter of hours” away.

The volcano in Bali last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,100 people.

People fleeing this week were settled in 400 locations across Bali, including temporary camps, schools and other public buildings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.