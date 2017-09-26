California's enacted and potential bans: From internal combustion engines to plastic bags

A California bill seeks to prohibit pet stores from selling dogs, cats or rabbits unless the animal is a rescue dog.

The bill, which was originally introduced in February, would require pet stores to obtain the animals from “a public animal control agency or shelter, society for the prevention of cruelty to animals shelter, humane society shelter, or rescue group … that is in a cooperative agreement with at least one private or public shelter.”

If it’s signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, California would be the first state to ban the sale of animals from so-called puppy mills or mass breeding facilities, according to the Associated Press. He has until Oct. 15 to sign it, reports say.

In the meantime, here are some other things California has banned or might soon.

Plastic bags

California became the first state in the U.S. to ban single-use plastic bags in 2015, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Businesses that continue to offer the bags have to charge customers a fee.

Travel

California blocked state-funded travel to multiple states in June that had what the state attorney general considered anti-LGBT policies. Those states were: Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas.

Non-essential state-funded travel was already banned from Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Certain pets

California bars the possession of certain “restricted animals” without a specific permit, including hamsters, ferrets and gerbils.

Hedgehogs, certain parakeets and piranhas are also banned from being kept as pets.

Cars with internal combustion engines

Cars with internal combustion engines could soon be banned in California.

Mary Nichols, the California Air Resources Board chair, told Bloomberg that Gov. Jerry Brown is interested in a potential ban. However, she said banning cars with internal combustion engines wouldn’t happen in the next 10 years.

CALIFORNIA COULD BAN CARS WITH INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES, REGULATOR SAYS

Foie gras

California’s foie gras ban was reinstated this month by a federal appeals court. It found that a state law preventing sales of the food product made by force-feeding ducks and geese was not preempted by federal authority to regulate poultry products.

The ban was signed into law in 2004 after proponents said the process of fattening the birds’ livers was cruel and inhumane. The law took effect in 2012, but was blocked by a court in 2015, delighting chefs who wanted to serve it.

The decision won’t immediately go into effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.