Holly Bobo guilty verdict: Man convicted for kidnapping, raping and murdering nursing student

A jury reached a verdict in the case of a missing Tennessee nursing student who was first reported missing in 2011.

Zachary Adams was convicted Friday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, 20.

A sentencing hearing for Adams' fate is scheduled to begin on Saturday. It's possible that he could face the death penalty.

Adams showed no reaction when the verdict was read.

Defense attorney Jennifer Thompson patted Adams on the shoulder and spoke into his ear shortly after the verdict was read.

After the jury was let out of the courtroom, Bobo's mother Karen hugged prosecutor Jennifer Nichols and Bobo's father Dana hugged Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn.

Bobo was reported missing on April 13, 2011. Her body was discovered buried in the woods in September 2014 near her home in Decatur County, Tenn.

Adams had pleaded not guilty in court to her murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.