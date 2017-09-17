Georgia Tech student shot dead by police on campus

A student at Georgia Institute of Technology was shot and killed by police Saturday night on the university’s campus after he allegedly refused to follow the officers’ orders to put down a knife he was holding, officials said.

Scout Schultz, 21, was pronounced dead early Sunday morning while he was being taken to the hospital, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Georgia Tech police were called to West Campus residential community after a person called 911 claiming someone with a knife and gun was near the campus.

Schultz, who was a fourth-year computer engineering major, was allegedly armed with a knife and refused to put the weapon down when officers urged him multiple times to do so. Videos taken by witnesses showed Schultz, who appeared to be barefoot, holding an object in his right hand, WSB-TV reported. He then yelled, “shoot me” to the officers.

“Drop the knife! Drop the knife!" the officers were heard yelling back.

"Nobody wants to hurt you man. Drop the knife," an officer said again, ordering him to put the weapon down.

Another video showed Schultz walking forward before an officer fired his gun at Schultz. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the officer shot the student after he “continued to advance on the officers with the knife.”

As the situation was unfolding, Georgia Tech issued a “seek shelter” alert to campus students until further notice. It advised students to lock all windows and doors. The alert was lifted around midnight Sunday, saying there was “no longer a threat to campus.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation, the college said.

“The Georgia Tech community was notified Sunday morning of the tragic death of Scout Schultz, fourth-year computer engineering major from Lilburn, Georgia. Schultz died Sunday, Sept. 17, as a result of an incident in the West Campus residential community,” the statement read.

Schultz was the president of the Georgia Tech Pride Alliance. The organization released a statement Sunday afternoon saying it was “saddened” by the death.

“They have been the driving force behind Pride Alliance for the past two years. They pushed us to do more events and a larger variety events, and we would not be the organization we are known as without their constant hard work and dedication,” the statement posted on Facebook read.

“Scout always reminded us to think critically about the intersection of identities and how a multitude of factors play into one's experience on Tech's campus and beyond,” it continued. “We love you Scout and we will continue to push for change.”