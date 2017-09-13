NJ state trooper admits pulling over women to ask them out, covering it up

A New Jersey state trooper lost his job after admitting to targeting young women on traffic stops to ask them out on dates and tampering with police records to cover it up, authorities said.

Marquice Prather, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to charges that include invasion of privacy and evidence and records tampering, according to WNBC.

Prather was initially arrested in December after several women complained and investigators uncovered his pattern of pulling over young women, ages 20 to 35. He would reportedly ask them to go on dates with him or give him their phone numbers. In some instances, he would search the women’s phones for personal information or photos, including nude pictures and videos which officials said he copied and sent to friends.

During the traffic stops, authorities said he would turn off his wireless microphone and falsely report that it wasn’t working. He would also reportedly manipulate police computer logs, changing the gender of motorists he pulled over to disguise that he was intentionally targeting young women.

Prather, who was suspended without pay since he was arrested in December, entered his guilty plea Monday. In a plea agreement, Prather has been permanently banned from holding public office or employment and WNBC reported the state will recommend he be sentenced to probation.

Prather joined the New Jersey state police force in 2013.