Irma birds: Photo of parrots outside Miami hotel goes viral

People were squawking on social media in response to a photo that apparently showed two parrots outside the rainy window of a Florida hotel.

The image was taken while the birds were perched outside the 22nd floor of the Miami Marriott Dadeland, WPLG reported, sharing the image on the station’s Facebook page Saturday.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning. The post showing the twosome sparked more than 4,400 comments, including claims the birds were indoors.

The Sun-Sentinel had reported that it was unclear if the birds remained at the hotel.

