Married teacher and grandmother, 51, arrested for 'sex act' with student

A 51-year-old teacher in Alabama has been charged with three felonies for being sexually involved with a student, authorities said.

Sonya Ann Wilks Bailey has been charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree rape, according to AL.com.

Authorities said Bailey allegedly sent sexually-explicit photos and engaged in sexual acts with a student.

AL.com reported she was a commerce and information technology teacher at West End High School in Walnut Grove, Alabama. She's reportedly married with two children and two grandchildren.

Bailey was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $60,000 property bond. As a condition of her bond, Bailey is to report to Community Corrections, authorities said.

Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said in a statement to AL.com: “Mrs. Bailey resignation was accepted by the Etowah County Board of Education on August 28th. Her resignation was accepted after these allegations came to light. We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office in this case.”