Indian man's parents fly to Florida to beat son's wife for being 'disobedient,' police say

Florida police rescued an Indian woman Saturday who was beaten by her husband and his parents who traveled from India to help assist him with the assault.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Silky Gaind, 33, called her parents in India to tell them of the abuse. They then called the authorities.

Police said Gaind was being held in the Riverview home by her husband Devbir Kalsi, 33, and his parents Jasbir, 67, and Bhupinder Kalsi, 61, who traveled from India to help their son “counsel and discipline his wife for being disobedient” after he asked for their assistance, according to Fox 13.

When a deputy arrived at the residence, no one responded to a repeated knock. Then Gaind attempted to open the door and screamed for him to help her and her 1-year-old daughter.

The deputy forced his way in despite Kalsi trying to keep the door closed. While the deputy started to handcuff Kalsi, his parents confronted the officer, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Kalsi and Gaind argued Friday night where he battered her “repeatedly and forcefully,” according to the arrest report. Kalsi’s parents started striking her after Gaind attempted to defend herself. The infant was accidentally struck in the face while Gaind was holding her during the attack, the report stated.

Kalsi was threatened with a knife by Jasbir Kalsi. After the incident, Gaind was locked in a room and her cell phone was taken from her.

"Awful, nobody should go through that," an unidentified neighbor told Fox 13. "It really is heartbreaking. There's a brand new baby. But who beats their wife up and his mother and dad help him? Who does that?"

Devbir and Jasbir Kalsi may face “charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. Devbir Kalso also could face felony battery charge, and Jasbir Kalsi was accused of “aggravated battery with a deadly weapon,” the paper reported. Bhupinder Kalsi could face “charges of battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse.”

They were all booked into Hillsborough County Jail and were being held without bond. Fox 13 reported that the three could face deportation back to India. Gaind and her infant were put in a safe place, the sheriff’s office said.

