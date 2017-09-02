Utah cop put on leave after bodycam video shows him cuffing nurse for refusing to draw blood on unconscious patient

A Utah nurse screamed “help me” after a cop handcuffed and dragged her outside the hospital for refusing to draw blood on an unconscious patient July 26, police body camera footage showed.

After the University of Utah Hospital nurse, Alex Wubbels, and her attorneys released dramatic video of the arrest, prosecutors called for a criminal investigation and Salt Lake City police put Detective Jeff Payne on paid administrative leave Friday.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The video showed Wubbels, an Alpine skier who participated in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympic games, calmly explaining to Payne that she could not draw blood from a patient who had been injured in a car accident, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

UTAH WOMAN GETS PRISON FOR STARVING SON, LOCKING HIM IN FECES-COVERED ‘TORTURE CHAMBER’

Wubbels told Payne the patient was required to give consent for a blood sample or be under arrest. Otherwise, she said police needed a warrant, citing a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Payne threatened to imprison Wubbels if he was not given the blood sample, according to the video.

“I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow,” Payne is shown saying.

Wubbels, who was on the phone with her supervisor, explained the situation to the supervisor, who agreed with the nurse and reportedly told the cop, “Sir, you’re making a huge mistake because you’re threatening a nurse.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Upon hearing that, Payne announced Wubbels was under arrest and physically shoved her outside the hospital while she screamed.

Wubbels yelled, “Help! Stop! I did nothing wrong!” while being handcuffed.

Payne was attempting to get a blood sample from William Gray, a reserve officer in Rigby, Idaho, who was burned after being involved in a head-on crash with a pickup truck driver who was fleeing police, the Washington Post reported. The driver died in the incident.

Payne wrote in a police report that he grabbed Wubbels and took her outside to avoid causing a "scene" in the emergency room. He said his boss, a lieutenant whose actions also were being reviewed, told him to arrest Wubbels if she kept interfering.

The detective left Wubbels in a hot police car for 20 minutes before realizing that blood had already been drawn as part of treatment, said her lawyer, Karra Porter. Wubbels was not charged.

Payne initially remained on duty although he was suspended from blood-draw duties. Later on Friday Utah police announced that he and another unidentified officer had been put on paid administrative leave, the Washington Post reported.

Police Chief Mike Brown said in a statement that his department will comply with the investigation into Payne. Brown and the mayor of Salt Lake City have apologized for the incident and changed their policies to mirror hospital protocols.

Christina Judd, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police, said the department was alarmed by what they witnessed in the video.

PHOTOSHOPPED KKK HOODS ON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS PICTURE OUTRAGES PARENTS

Judd said the department was working to investigate what went wrong and is seeking to repair the “unfortunate rift” it has caused.

Wubbels said she had been told of other hospital employees being harassed by officers and this footage proved their claim. She has not pressed charges yet but would consider it if police did not change their ways.

“I can’t sit on this video and not attempt to speak out both to re-educate and inform,” Wubbels told The Salt Lake Tribune. Police departments “need to be having conversations about what is appropriate intervention.”

The hospital supported Wubbels actions and said it would consider pressing charges.

"University of Utah Health supports Nurse Wubbles and her decision to focus first and foremost on the care and well-being of her patient,” said Suzanne Winchester, the hospital's media relations manager. “She followed procedures and protocols in this matter and was acting in her patient’s best interest. We have worked with our law enforcement partners on this issue to ensure an appropriate process for moving forward.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.