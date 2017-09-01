Chicago's Field Museum replacing T. rex named Sue

Chicago's Field Museum is making a prehistoric change next year, replacing the world’s biggest T. rex, known as Sue, with the largest land mammal on record, Patagotitan mayorum.

A fiberglass skeleton of the 122-foot-long plant-eater, which roamed the Earth 100 million years ago, will take the spot of Sue next spring in the museum’s Stanley Field Hall.

The model, which will contain several genuine fossils that will be on display for two years, is being cast from fossils of seven Patagotitan individuals.

Sue will get an anatomy makeover, as well as a change in its stance before being placed in its new exhibit in spring of 2019.

“We are making several adjustments to the skeleton to reflect new and improved knowledge,” paleontologist Pete Makovicky, the museum’s associate curator of dinosaurs, told Reuters.

The museum bought the T. rex in 1990 at an auction for $8.4 million. It was named after the woman who discovered the dinosaur in South Dakota.