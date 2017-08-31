Kidnapped woman gets away after abductors can't operate stick shift

A 20-year-old college student in Columbia, South Carolina, was able to escape her kidnappers after they couldn't figure out how to drive her car's stick shift, according to reports.

Three men approached Jordan Dinsmore around 1 a.m. Wednesday in a dimly lit parking lot outside her apartment, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her if she continued to scream, The State reported.

After reportedly robbing her of her phone and purse, the men forced Dinsmore back into her car. It was then that the kidnappers, who Dinsmore said told her they would rape her, reportedly realized they couldn’t drive the car because it was a stick shift.

One of the abductors ran away, while the other two ordered Dinsmore to drive to a nearby ATM.

“I was pleading with them to just take my stuff and let me go, but they said that I had to come with them,” Dinsmore told The State.

Once at the ATM, Dinsmore said she unbuckled her seatbelt to learn forward and withdraw cash. It occurred to her that this was her moment to get away.

The kidnappers told her to drive to one of their relative’s houses, where Dinsmore would have sex with one of the abductor's friends, the newspaper added.

Driving through an intersection close to the house, and with three cars coming toward her from the opposite direction, Dinsmore put the car in neutral and jumped out of the driver’s seat.

“I just screamed, ‘Call 911! Call 911! Someone just kidnapped me and threatened to shoot me!’” Dinsmore said.

Dinsmore told The State she’s unsure of what happened to her abductors, but that she thinks the two ran off. Officers ultimately arrested two boys, ages 15 and 17, WCIV reported.

Following the incident, Dinsmore said, she’ll “be driving a manual for the rest of my life.”