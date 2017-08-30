Gun group, others react to report of suspect shot in head as Harvey struck

A gun owners group and others on social media reacted this week to news that a homeowner in Harvey-ravaged Corpus Christi, Texas, apparently took matters into his own hands against an alleged looter.

According to police, the unidentified homeowner shot the suspect in the head as he tried to break into the house, USA Today and Breitbart News reported.

The suspect was coherent at the scene and was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline for treatment, police said, but his medical condition early Wednesday was unknown.

Soon after the incident was reported, lobbying group Gun Owners of America took to Twitter to share the story:

The story drew other social media reactions as well:

Harvey came ashore Friday as a Category 4 storm -- the most fearsome hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast since Katrina in 2005.

Since then, the slow-moving Harvey has lingered just off the coast of Texas, dropping heavy rain and causing devastating flooding in the Houston area.