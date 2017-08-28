New Mexico library shooting kills at least 2, wounds 4

Two people are dead and at least four others were rushed to a hospital after a shooting at a public library in New Mexico Monday afternoon, investigators said.

Clovis Fire Chief Michael Nolen told Fox News that the male suspect was captured fairly quickly, and he now is in state policy custody.

Vanessa Aguirre told The Eastern New Mexico News she was in the Clovis-Carver Public Library with her son when a man came in and “started to shoot” into the air.

“It all happened so fast,” she said. “We took off fast. My purse is still in there.”

Aguirre said she thought the shooter had a handgun.

Clovis, with an estimated population of about 40,000, is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.

