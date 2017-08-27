Harvey sends floodwaters into Texas nursing home, 15 seniors rescued

As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to pound southeastern Texas on Sunday with "catastrophic flooding," residents of a nursing home southeast of Houston had to be evacuated from waist-deep water.

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the Galveston County Daily News.

Popoff told the newspaper all 15 were rescued by helicopter.

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Popoff said.

A picture of the residents sitting in waist-deep water shared to Twitter Sunday went viral after it was posted by Timothy McIntosh, who told the newspaper his mother-in-law owns the assisted-living home.

His wife, Kimberly McIntosh, said her mother sent the picture at 9 a.m. this morning.

“She said it was a disaster and they were hoping the national guard would come,” Kimberly McInstosh said.